Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty at record highs; banks, IT stocks lead, Divi's Labs surges 5% Updated : November 09, 2020 09:31 AM IST Broader markets also participated in the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.70 percent each. All the sectors traded in the green led by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Financial Services.