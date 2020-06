Indian shares opened higher Tuesday in-line with global markets after the US Federal Reserve's fresh move to support financial markets cheered investors. At 9:15 am, the benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex opened 624.92 points, or 1.88 percent, higher at 33,853.72, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 index opened at 10,014.80, up 201.10 points, or 2.05 percent.

The US Federal Reserve's corporate bond-buying program boosted global investor sentiment and calmed earlier worries about the second wave of coronavirus infections, leading a rally in Asian shares and Wall Street futures.

Broad-based buying across sectors lifted the Nifty50 above the 10,000 level. Among sectors, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services gained the most over 3 percent each followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty Media, Nifty Auto and Nifty IT. Strong buying in banks pushed the sectoral gauge, Nifty Bank 3 percent higher.

Broader indices Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were up 1.81 percent and 1.72 percent, respectively.

All the Nifty50 stocks were trading in the green with ICICI Bank, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and JSW Steel being the top gainers.

Shares of Tata Motors traded flat after the company reported Q4FY20 loss at Rs 9,894.25 crore versus profit at Rs 1,117.5 crore while revenue at Rs 62,493 crore versus Rs 86,422 crore, YoY. Nevertheless, brokerage firm CLSA has raised its target price on the Tata Group company auto stock.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) gained 5 percent in early trade after reports that the bank may be able to get Rs 1,200- Rs 1,500 crore of investment from AION Capital-backed NBFC Clix Capital, if the proposed transaction goes through, people aware of the matter told CNBC-TV18.