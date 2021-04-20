Opening Bell: Sensex jumps over 500 points, Nifty starts above 14,500 led by pharma, PSU Banks Updated : April 20, 2021 09:32 AM IST Indian shares opened over a percent higher on Tuesday led by strong buying in pharma, banking and auto counters. Gains were broad-based as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were up 1.5 percent each. Shares of ACC gained over 3 percent after the cement company’s consolidated profit in Q1CY21 rose 74 percent Published : April 20, 2021 09:32 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply