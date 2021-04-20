  • SENSEX
Opening Bell: Sensex jumps over 500 points, Nifty starts above 14,500 led by pharma, PSU Banks

Updated : April 20, 2021 09:32 AM IST

Indian shares opened over a percent higher on Tuesday led by strong buying in pharma, banking and auto counters.
Gains were broad-based as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were up 1.5 percent each.
Shares of ACC gained over 3 percent after the cement company’s consolidated profit in Q1CY21 rose 74 percent
Published : April 20, 2021 09:32 AM IST

