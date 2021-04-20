Opening Bell: Sensex jumps over 500 points, Nifty starts above 14,500 led by pharma, PSU Banks

Indian shares opened over a percent higher on Tuesday led by strong buying in pharma, banking and auto counters. At 9:15 am, the benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex opened 1.09 percent, or 523.62 points, higher at 48,473.04, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty index started at 14,526.70, up 167.25 points, or 1.16 percent.

Gains were broad-based as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were up 1.5 percent each.

Investor sentiment buoyed after the government announced that vaccination drive will be opened up for all citizens above the age of 18 from May 1.

All the sectoral indices traded in the green with the Nifty Pharma, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal leading the rally.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were the top Nifty50 gainers, while HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Britannia Industries were the top loggards.

Shares of ACC gained over 3 percent after the cement company’s consolidated profit in Q1CY21 rose 74 percent to Rs 563 crore from Rs 323 crore, while consolidated revenue increased to Rs 4,213 crore from Rs 3,433 crore, YoY.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets rose on Tuesday, led by a stronger Chinese opening and shaking off the initial drag from tech-driven Wall Street losses, while the dollar stayed at multiweek lows against other major currencies, news agency Reuters said in a report.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2 percent, swinging into positive territory after Chinese blue chips rose 0.13 percent.