Market

Opening Bell: Sensex jumps over 500 points, Nifty flirts with 11,300; metals, pharma lead

Updated : March 03, 2020 09:35 AM IST

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.88 percent, or 336.87 points, higher at 38,480.89, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,217.55, up 84.80 points, or 0.76 percent.

Broader indices supported the gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes up more than 1 percent each.