The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened at fresh record highs on Monday led by across-the-board gains amid positive global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.82 percent, or 415.04 points higher at 51,146.67, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,064.30, up 140.05 points, or 0.94 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100, rallied over 1 percent each.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green with the Nifty PSU Bank gaining the most, over 2 percent, followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Fin Services.

Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI, GAIL India, ICICI Bank and ONGC were the Nifty50 top gainers, while NTPC, Britannia Industries, Divi's Laboratories and Bajaj Auto were the only ones to trade in the red.

Meanwhile, Asian shares hovered near record highs on Monday while oil edged closer to $60 a barrel on hopes a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package will be passed by US lawmakers as soon as this month just as coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out globally.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.2 percent at 717.2, not far from last week’s record high of 730.6. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.3 percent while Australian shares advanced 0.5 percent led by technology and mining shares. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent in early Asian trading.

