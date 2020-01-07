Opening Bell: Sensex jumps over 350 points, Nifty50 above 12,080; IT stocks fall

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday following the gains in the global markets. Asian shares rebounded on no escalation of tensions between the US and the Middle East.

The Sensex opened 352.96 points or 0.87 percent higher at 41,029.59 while the Nifty50 at 12,086.75, up 93.70 points or 0.78 percent. Broader markets traded over 1 percent higher each, thus supporting the indices.

Nifty PSU Bank was the best-performing Nifty50 sectoral index in the early morning session while Nifty IT remained the worst-performing index.

Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports were the Nifty top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, TCS and HCL Technologies remained the top losers.

Shares of HDFC Bank rose 2.41 percent higher after it reported a 14-quarter high deposit growth, up 25.2 percent YoY and 4.5 percent QoQ.

Coffee Day Enterprises rose nearly 5 percent in trade today after reports suggested that the company may close the sale of its IT park to Blackstone in a week to cut the company's debt.

All IT stocks traded lower in the opening after Indian rupee opened higher at 71.76 against Monday's close of 71.93. Tech Mahindra remained the top loser from the Nifty IT index.

In the global markets, Asian shares rebounded on Tuesday as a day passed without any new escalation in the Middle East and Wall Street erased early losses to end in the black as tech stocks climbed.

Oil surrendered hefty gains as some speculated Iran would be unlikely to strike against the United States in a way that would disrupt supplies, and its own crude exports.

