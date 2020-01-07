#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Opening Bell: Sensex jumps over 350 points, Nifty50 above 12,080; IT stocks fall

Updated : January 07, 2020 09:49 AM IST

Nifty PSU Bank was the best-performing Nifty50 sectoral index in the early morning session while Nifty IT remained the worst-performing index.
Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports were the Nifty top gainers.
Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, TCS and HCL Technologies remained the top losers.
