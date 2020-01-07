Market
Opening Bell: Sensex jumps over 350 points, Nifty50 above 12,080; IT stocks fall
Updated : January 07, 2020 09:49 AM IST
Nifty PSU Bank was the best-performing Nifty50 sectoral index in the early morning session while Nifty IT remained the worst-performing index.
Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports were the Nifty top gainers.
Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, TCS and HCL Technologies remained the top losers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more