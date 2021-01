The Indian market opened higher on Friday led by buying across the board following a positive trend in international peers.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.77 percent, or 371.59 points, higher at 48,464.91, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,258.40, up 121.05 points, or 0.86 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100, participated in the rally, gaining over 1 percent each.

All the sectoral indices traded in the green with Nifty IT up over 1 percent followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty Media, Nifty Auto and Nifty Private Bank.

Tech Mahindra, UPL, Tata Consultancy Services, PowerGrid Corporation and Infosys led gains among Nifty50 constituents while HDFC and Tata Steel were the only ones to trade in the red.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services gained over 1 percent ahead of its December quarter earnings later today.

Biocon stock price rallied over 2 percent after its subsidiary Biocon Biologics Ltd approved a primary equity investment by Abu Dhabi-based ADQ. As per the terms of the proposed agreement, ADQ will invest Rs 555 crore for a 1.80 percent minority stake in the biosimilar business, valuing Biocon Biologics at a post-money valuation of USD 4.17 billion.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose to record highs on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a three-decade peak as investors looked beyond rising coronavirus cases and political unrest in the United States to focus on hopes for an economic recovery later in the year.

The buoyant mood lifted MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 1 percent, touching a record high. Seoul's Kospi led the way, charging 2.8 percent higher, also to a record high. In Tokyo, the Nikkei added 1.73 percent, hitting its highest level since August 1990.