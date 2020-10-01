Market Opening Bell: Sensex jumps over 350 points, Nifty above 11,350 led by banks, RIL Updated : October 01, 2020 09:33 AM IST Indian shares opened a percent higher on Thursday led by sustained buying across sectors amid positive global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.90 percent, or 342.27 points, higher at 38,410.20, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,364.45, up 116.90 points, or 1.04 percent. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.