Opening Bell: Sensex jumps over 350 points, Nifty above 11,350 led by banks, RIL

Updated : October 01, 2020 09:33 AM IST

Indian shares opened a percent higher on Thursday led by sustained buying across sectors amid positive global cues.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.90 percent, or 342.27 points, higher at 38,410.20, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,364.45, up 116.90 points, or 1.04 percent.
