Opening Bell: Sensex jumps over 350 points, Nifty above 11,350 led by banks, RIL

Indian shares opened a percent higher on Thursday led by sustained buying across sectors amid positive global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.90 percent, or 342.27 points, higher at 38,410.20, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,364.45, up 116.90 points, or 1.04 percent.

Broader markets joined the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 1.4 percent and 1.1, percent respectively. All sectors traded in the green led by Nifty Media, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Financial Servies.

Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Infosys led the gains among Nifty50 constituents while ONGC, Nestle India, Cipla and SBI Life Insurance were the top index losers.

Shares of Reliance Industries gained 1 percent after the oil-to-telecom-retail conglomerate announced that co-investors of Silver Lake will invest an additional Rs 1,875 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. This brings the aggregate investment by Silver Lake and its co-investors in RRVL to Rs 9,375 crore, which will translate into a 2.13 percent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

Inox Leisure rallied over 14 percent while PVR stock price jumped 10 percent after the central government allowed cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes to operate with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity from October 15.

Globally, shares tried to extend gains on Thursday on renewed hopes for fresh US stimulus measures, but mounting uncertainty ahead of America's presidential election and technical problems in Japan kept gains in check, Reuters reported.

S&P500 futures rose 0.6 percent in Asia, extending Wall Street shares' rebound overnight after strong employment data and talk of progress on long-delayed COVID-19 relief legislation. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent, with Australian shares rising 1.4 percent.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.