Opening Bell: Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty touches 17,600; Infosys, ITC, among top gainers

Buy / Sell Infosys share TRADE

Indian equity benchmarks opened in green on Wednesday, amid mixed cues from global peers, while investors await more quarterly earnings reports from India Inc for direction.

After two days of losses, BSE Sensex rose 334.37 points or 0.5 percent to 58,910.74 and the broader blue-chip index Nifty50 started the day at 17,599.90, up 69.6 or 0.3 percent from its previous close.

UPL, ONGC, JSW Steel, Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Larsen, and Toubro were among the top gainer in the Nifty pack. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Asian Paints, Titan, HDFC Bank, Divi's Lab, Cipla, and TCS were among the laggards.

In the Sensex pack, Reliance, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Larsen and Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, and ITC were the top contributors to opening deals.