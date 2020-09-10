  • SENSEX
Opening Bell: Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty above 11,350; banks, auto stocks lead

Updated : September 10, 2020 09:33 AM IST

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 1.69 percent and 1.21 percent, respectively.
Barring Nifty Pharma, all the sectoral indices traded in the green led by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT and Nifty Metal.
