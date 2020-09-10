Market Opening Bell: Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty above 11,350; banks, auto stocks lead Updated : September 10, 2020 09:33 AM IST Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 1.69 percent and 1.21 percent, respectively. Barring Nifty Pharma, all the sectoral indices traded in the green led by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT and Nifty Metal. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply