The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday led by buying across the board amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 1.04 percent, or 390.86 points, higher at 38,124.94, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,258.75, up 105.10 points, or 0.94 percent.

Broader markets supported the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 1.90 percent and 1.32 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Realty, Nifty IT and Nifty Auto saw most gains, trading over 1 percent higher.

Zee Entertainment, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Infosys and Wipro were the Nifty50 top gainers, Bharti Infratel, Grasim Industries, TCS, PowerGrid Corporation and Shree Cement were the top losers.

Shares of Reliance Industries gained over 2 percent after it announced that US-based private equity firm KKR will invest Rs 5,500 crore in its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures for a 1.28 percent stake, the second deal stitched up by the retail unit within a month.

Globally, Asia's stock markets struggled to emulate Wall Street's rebound on Wednesday as persistent worries about the global economic recovery kept investors cautious, while ebbing inflation expectations helped the US dollar to a two-month high, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was steady after two days of declines, but the mood was hardly bullish.