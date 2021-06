The Indian equity indices opened higher on Thursday with the benchmark Nifty hitting an all-time high amid positive global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.52 percent, or 272.1 points higher at 52,121.58, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,655.55, up 79.35 points, or 0.51 percent.

Broader markets supported the rally with the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up over half a percent each.

All the sectoral indices were trading higher led by Nifty Metal, Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Services.

On the Nifty50, Hindalco Industries, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ONGC were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and SBI Life were the only ones to trade in the red.

The share price of Panacea Biotec fell over 3 percent after the company reported consolidated loss at Rs 54.14 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 68.39 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 168.27 crore from Rs 125.36 crore, YoY.

Globally, Asian shares were a touch below a recent three-month top on Thursday with China a tad weaker as investors weighed inflation concerns ahead of key US economic data while oil prices rose to near 1-1/2 year highs, said a Reuters report.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent to 711 points. It went as high as 712.57 on Wednesday, a level not seen since early March.