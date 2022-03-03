Indian shares opened higher on Thursday tracking a rebound in global markets after reassuring comments from the Fed although caution prevails over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex jumped over 450 points to 55,921 in initial trade, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 gained 121 points to trade over 16,721.

Banking gauge, Nifty Bank also added over 320 points to trade over 35,698, while the midcap index, Nifty MidCap 100 jumped over 400 points to start at 28, 619.

Among stocks, Indian Oil Corp gained 3 percent, leading Nifty gainers. Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Coal India and ONGC were other major gainers, rising by up to 2.6 percent. Asian Paints was the top loser in the Nifty pack, falling 2.36 percent. HDFC Life, SBI Life, UltraTech Cement and Eicher Motors were among other top losers.

Asian stock markets rebounded on Thursday from days of slumps after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he supported a more modest interest rate rise this month than some investors had been fearing.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 percent and away from its recent 15-month low. Japan's Nikkei added 1 percent, while the rush to commodities lifted resource-rich Australia 0.9 percent.

The three main Wall Street indices surged on Wednesday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signalled the US central bank would likely raise key rates less than some investors had feared.

Powell’s comments, in testimony to the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, helped calm investors after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent markets into a tailspin. Powell said he is inclined to support a 25-basis-point rate hike in March, quelling some concerns about the potential for a more aggressive rate hike.

Oil surged past $118 a barrel on expectations the market will remain short of supply for months to come following sanctions on Moscow and a flood of divestment from Russian oil assets by major companies.

— with inputs from agencies