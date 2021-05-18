Opening Bell: Sensex jumps 400 points, Nifty above 15,000 amid strong global cues

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday led by broad-based gains across sectors amid positive global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.82 percent, or 405.95 points higher at 49,986.68, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,067.20, up 144.05 points, or 0.97 percent.

Broader markets supported the rally with the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up over 1 percent each.

Rally in heavyweights such as HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance among others lifted Nifty above 15,000 level.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green led by metal, private bank, financial services and auto indices.

Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and SBI were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Bharti Airtel was the only one to trade in the red.

Shares of Bharti Airtel declined over 1 percent after the company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit fell 11.3 percent to Rs 759.2 crore from Rs 856 crore, while revenue fell 2.9 percent to Rs 25,747.3 crore from Rs 26,517.8 crore, QoQ.

Globally, Asian shares rose on Tuesday, shrugging off worries about an increase in regional coronavirus infections and a subdued session on Wall Street, while inflation jitters helped push gold prices to three-month highs, Reuters reported.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.06 percent after a mixed session on Monday, still not recouping losses of the last few weeks amid new clusters of COVID-19 cases that are prompting some economies to impose fresh anti-virus measures.

Japan’s Nikkei rose as much as 2.2 percent on solid earnings reports and bargain hunting, while Hong Kong's stocks were up 1.24 percent. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.20 percent lower.

