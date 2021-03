Indian shares started higher on Friday led by strong buying across sectors amid positive global cues. Global sentiment buoyed after US President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law, and the bond yields retreated, lifting the equity markets globally.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.74 percent, or 381.47 points, higher at 51,660.98, while the Nifty50 index began at 15,321.15, up 146.35 points, or 0.96 percent.

Broader markets traded higher with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.83 percent and 0.73 percent, respectively.

Buying was seen across sectors with Nifty Metal, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty IT and Nifty Financial Servies gaining the most.

BPCL, Tata Steel, IOC, ONGC and GAIL India were top gainers among the Nifty50 constituents, while Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life and Adani Ports & SEZ declined the most.

Shares of IDBI Bank zoomed over 13 percent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took the lender out of the Prompt Corrective Action framework, subject to conditions and continuous monitoring.

Asian shares gained on Friday after President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law, and as a retreat in bond yields overnight eased global concerns about rising inflation, news agency Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest gauge index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.45 percent on Friday morning, supported by tech gains.