Opening Bell: Sensex jumps 300 points, Nifty opens above 14,200; metals shine, realty stocks surge

Updated : January 07, 2021 09:39 AM IST

Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midap100 rallied over 1 percent each.
All the sectoral indices were trading in the green with the Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty gaining the most over 2 percent each.
Realty stocks surged after Maharashtra government's decision to cut premiums on real estate projects by 50 percent till December 2021.
