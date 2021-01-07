Market Opening Bell: Sensex jumps 300 points, Nifty opens above 14,200; metals shine, realty stocks surge Updated : January 07, 2021 09:39 AM IST Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midap100 rallied over 1 percent each. All the sectoral indices were trading in the green with the Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty gaining the most over 2 percent each. Realty stocks surged after Maharashtra government's decision to cut premiums on real estate projects by 50 percent till December 2021. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply