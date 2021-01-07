Opening Bell: Sensex jumps 300 points, Nifty opens above 14,200; metals shine, realty stocks surge

The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened higher Thursday led by gains in metals, financials and IT stocks amid a positive trend in the international markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.73 percent, or 350.30 points, higher at 48,524.36, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,253.75, up 107.50 points, or 0.76 percent.

Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midap100 rallied over 1 percent each.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green with the Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty gaining the most over 2 percent each followed by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Financial Services.

Tata Steel, Hindalco, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and JSW Steel were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, TCS and Nestle India were the top index losers.

Realty stocks surged after Maharashtra government's decision to cut premiums on real estate projects by 50 percent till December 2021.

Bandhan Bank shares rallied over 2 percent after the bank’s loans and advances grew by 23 percent to Rs 80,255 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 65,456 crore, YoY. Total deposits increased by 30 percent to Rs 71,188 crore from Rs 54,908 crore, YoY.

Stock price of Sobha Ltd jumped over 4 percent after the company’s sales volume in Q3FY21 rose to 11.3 lakh sq ft from 10.7 lakh sq ft, YoY. Total sales value increased to Rs 887.6 crore from Rs 726.1 crore, YoY.

Meanwhile in Asia, shares and oil prices extended their rebound on Tuesday on mounting speculation policymakers around the world would move to ease the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus.