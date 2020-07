The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Monday led by buying across the sectors amid positive trends in Asian peers. Gains in index heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, ITC lifted Nifty above 10,700 levels.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 292.04 points or 0.81 percent higher at 36,313.46, while the Nifty50 index opened at 10,723.85, up 116.50 points, or 1.10 percent.

Broader markets supported gains, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.90 percent and 0.72 percent respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Sevices, Nifty IT, Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty led the rally.

HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors and ITC led the gains among Nifty50 constituents while GAIL India, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto and Vedanta were the top index loses.

HDFC Bank gained 3 percent after the bank’s advances in Q1FY21 rose 21 percent to Rs 10,04,500 crore from Rs 8,29,700 crore, YoY. Deposits increased 25 percent to Rs 11,89,500 crore versus Rs 9,54,600 crore, YoY.

Marico fell over 2 percent after the company said that its revenues declined in double-digit in Q1FY21.

National Fertilizers surged 15 percent after the company said that it achieved the highest-ever fertilizer sale of 12.85 lakh MT in Q1FY21, up about 21.5 percent, YoY.