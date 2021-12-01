Opening Bell: Sensex jumps 300 points, Nifty abover 17,100; IndusInd Bank gains

Indian shares opened higher Wednesday following positive Asian cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.5 percent or 300 points higher at 57,365. Nifty50 index opened higher as well, at 17,104 — up 120 points or 0.7 percent. The broader market indices were trading higher.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors, HDFC, and Hindalco. Each scrip gained over 2-3 percent. Power Grid was trading flat-to-negative on the Nifty50 index, the only stock trading in the red.

Among sectors, all the indices were trading in the green, except the healthcare index. Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, IT, MEtal, PSU Bank indices were up over 1 percent.

Globally, Asian shares moved higher on Wednesday despite overnight losses on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.8 percent in early hours. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.9 percent.

South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.6 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.3 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 1.3 percent. China's Shanghai Composite, however, was down 0.1 percent.

Overnight, the indices on wall Street declined nearly 2 percent after Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at withdrawing the economic support sooner than expected. US stock futures, however, rose as the S&P 500 e-minis surged half a percent.

Over in commodities, US crude oil prices surged over 2 per cent after falling over 4 percent in the previous session as the major oil-producing countries geared to discuss how to respond to the threat of a hit to fuel demand from the Omicron variant. The US oil benchmark was trading at $67.61 and Brent Crude was at $70.57. And spot gold rose slightly to trade at $1,779.

—With inputs from Reuters