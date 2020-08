The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday led by gains in metals, financials, and auto stocks amid strong global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.66 percent, or 251.54 points, higher at 38,471.93, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,409.65, up 97.45 points, or 0.86 percent.

Broader markets supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up one percent each.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green led by the Nifty Metal, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank.

All Nifty50 stocks traded higher with PowerGrid Corporation, Tata Motors, SBI, NTPC and Coal India being the top gainers.

The share price of Indian Overseas Bank gained over 5 percent after the bank reported Q1FY21 net profit at Rs 120.69 crore versus a loss of Rs 342.08 crore, YoY. NII rose 9.6 percent to Rs 1,412.32 crore from Rs 1,288.46 crore, YoY.

The share price of GMM Pfaudler jumped over 7 percent after the company signed definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake (54 percent) in the global business of the Pfaudler Group from Pfaudler UK.