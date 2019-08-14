Opening Bell: Sensex jumps 180 points, Nifty near 11,000 levels; Tata Steel, RIL, Infosys gain
Updated : August 14, 2019 10:18 AM IST
The Sensex surged 186 points, or 0.50 percent, to 37,144.60 in initial trade.
The Nifty gained 0.49 percent, or 53 points, to trade 10,979.Â
The Nifty MidCap index was up 0.81 percent, while the banking gauge, Nifty Bank was up 0.32 percent.
