Opening bell: Sensex jumps 1300 points, Nifty above 11,600 on GST, corporate tax cuts

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty 50 surged over 3 percent in the opening trade on Monday, extending last week's rally, after the government announced tax cuts to boost the growth engine of the Indian economy. The Sensex opened at 38,844, up 829.38 points or 2.18 percent up from its previous close. The Nifty 50 opened 268.5 points, or 2.38 percent, higher at 11,542.70.

Intraday, the 30-share Sensex surged as much as 1,331.39 points, or 3.5 percent, to 39,346.01 and the 50-share Nifty jumped 392.15 points, or 3.47 percent, 11,274.20.

Both the indices surged over 5 percent on Friday, recording their biggest single-day gains in 10 years, following the announcement of tax cuts.

At 9.45 AM, the Sensex was up 859.04 points, or 2.26 percent, at 38,873.66 and the Nifty traded 254.20 points, or 2.25 percent, higher at 11,528.40.

The midcap and smallcap indices rose over 2 percent.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE, except IT and pharma, traded in the positive territory led by FMCG, which jumped over 5 percent. Banking and financial services advanced over 3 percent, while realty and metal rose over 1 percent.

Among the IT stocks, Infosys and TCS fell over 4 percent and HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra declined around 3 percent.

ITC, Britannia, L&T, GAIL, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints were among the top gainers on the key indices, while Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddys Labs and NTPC were among the major losers.

The Indian rupee opened lower against the US dollar over rising oil prices and concerns that tax cuts would impact India's fiscal deficit. The rupee opened at 71.08 per dollar, down 14 paise from its previous closeof 70.94.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday slashed the effective corporate tax rate to 25.17 percent from previous 34.9 percent. Any manufacturing companies incorporated on or after Oct. 1 would be eligible for a 17 percent tax rate, with the condition that they start production by March 2023, said Sitharaman.

Most analysts said the tax cuts will boost investor sentiment and support the broader economic growth, which slowed down to a six-year low of 5 percent in the April-June quarter.

Moreover, the GST council has proposed tax cuts on hotel room tariffs and recommended raising taxes on some products. The GST was also cut on marine fuel.

In global markets, most Asian shares declined as investors await for further cues on the US-China trade talks after recent negotiations, reported Reuters. Chinese shares opened in the negative territory, with the blue-chip index down 1.5 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 0.8 percent weaker. South Korea's Kospi was a touch weaker after disappointing trade data while Australian and New Zealand shares bucked the trend and were both about 0.3 percent higher.