The Indian equity benchmark indices traded more than 5 percent higher on Tuesday led by buying across the board amid positive global sentiment on signs of a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths globally.

At 11:30 am, the Sensex rallied 1,556.26 points or 5.64 percent to 29,147.21, while the Nifty50 index traded 434.00 points or 5.37 percent higher at 8,517.80.

Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 also supported gains with both trading more than 2 and 3 percent higher, respectively.

All the sectoral indices were trading with gains of 3-7 percent. Bank Nifty rallied the most over 7 percent.

IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Axis Bank, Cipla and JSW Steel led gains among Nifty constituents while Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Eicher Motors were the top losers.

Meanwhile, in Asia, markets looked poised to have another day with gains on the back of signs of a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths. Also, oil prices resumed their decline on doubts over a potential Saudi-Russian pact to cut output.

