Opening Bell: Sensex hits record high, up 250 points; Nifty above 11,950

Updated : November 04, 2019 09:54 AM IST

Indian shares opened higher on Monday following gains in the global markets over progress in the US-China trade talks.
The Sensex hit its all-time high of 40,434.83, while the broader Nifty50 index was trading above 11,950.
Bharti Infratel, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hindalco, and JSW Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
