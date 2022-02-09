Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 350 points, Nifty above 17,400 on positive global cues; RBI decision in focus

Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Wednesday on mixed global cues and support from positive Asian markets. Investors looked forward to the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due on Thursday.

At 09:15 am, the Sensex was up 340.79 points or 0.59 percent at 58,149.37, and the Nifty was up 91.60 points or 0.53 percent at 17,358.40. About 1338 shares have advanced, 456 shares declined, and 56 shares are unchanged.

Hindalco, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, ONGC and Infosys were among major gainers on the Nifty, while IOC, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life and SBI Life Insurance were among the major losers.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the positive territory, up 0.9 per cent each.

Among sectoral indices, barring PSU Banks, which was flat, all others were trading in the green. The Nifty IT index was leading gains, up 1.5 percent, followed by Nifty Auto, up 1 percent.

Nifty Bank, Pharma, Metal and Consumer Durables were the other major gainers, up between 0.6-1 percent.

Berger Paints, PowerGrid, Aurobindo Pharma, SAIL, VIP, Nykaa, Paras Defence will post their quarterly numbers today.

Among Asian equities, Japanese Nikkei 225 gained 0.75 percent, Hang Seng Index at the Hong Kong Exchange surged 1.72 percent and Shanghai Composite traded flat with positive bias on Wednesday morning.

In the US market, the indices turned green in Tuesday's closing. Dow Jones gained 1.06 percent, Nasdaq Composite surged 1.28 percent, and S&P500 appreciated 0.84 percent.