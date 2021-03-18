Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 350 points, Nifty above 14,850 amid strong global cues; banks, metals shine Updated : March 18, 2021 09:51 AM IST Broader markets supported the upmove, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up over 1 percent each. Investor sentiment was boosted after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and projected a surge in US economic growth. Published : March 18, 2021 09:51 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply