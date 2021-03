Indian equity indices opened higher on Tuesday boosted by gains in metals, banking and financial stocks, on the back of a rise in Asian peers.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.66 percent, or 323.18 points, higher at 49,331.68, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,628.50, up 121.20 points, or 0.84 percent.

Broader markets also supported gains with the smallcap and midcap indices trading higher.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index saw the most gains followed by Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Fin Services.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Titan Company, GAIL India and Shree Cements led gains among the Nifty50 constituents, while Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI and Larsen & Toubro were the only ones to trade in the red.

Shares of Adani Transmission rallied over 3 percent after the company entered into a pact with Essel Infraprojects to acquire Warora-Kurnool Transmission Ltd (WKTL) for an enterprise value of Rs 3,370 crore.

On the global front, Asian shares were mixed early Tuesday as global investors shook off worries about a hedge fund default that roiled global banking stocks overnight, while rekindled concerns about inflation pushed bond yields higher, a Reuters report said.

Wall Street pared earlier losses driven by the banking sector on fears that issues with a defaulting hedge fund could spread throughout the banking sector.

In Asia, the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was marginally higher by 0.08 percent in early in the session Tuesday.