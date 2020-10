The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Monday led by gains in banking, metals and realty stocks amid a positive trend in the Asian peers.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.84 percent, or 335.59 points, higher at 40,318.57, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,879.20, up 0.99 percent, or 116.75 points.

Broader markets supported the gains in the market with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.4 percent each.

Buying was witnessed in Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty while Nifty Media was under pressure.

On the Nifty, ONGC, HDFC, ICICI Bank, GAIL India and Coal India were the top gainers while UPL, Cipla, Divis Laboratories, Eicher Motors and TCS were the top losers.

Shares of HDFC Bank gained over 1 percent after the bank's profit rose 18.4 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 7,513.11 crore during the September quarter as NII jumped 16.7 percent. The profit in the year-ago period was at Rs 6,345 crore.

Globally, Asian markets advanced toward a recent 2-1/2-year peak on Monday powered by hopes of a US fiscal package and expectations of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year, though weaker-than-expected Chinese data capped gains, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.6 percent for its second straight day of gains, paring back slightly following third-quarter gross domestic product data from China.