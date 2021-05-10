  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 250 points, Nifty above 14,900 on positive global cues

Updated : May 10, 2021 09:39:13 IST

Rally in metal and banking stocks lifted Nifty above the 14,900 level.
Broader markets supported the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 1.07 percent and 0.63 percent, respectively.
Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 250 points, Nifty above 14,900 on positive global cues
Published : May 10, 2021 09:39 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Total vehicle registrations in India slips 30% to 1,52,71,519 units in 2020-21: FADA

Total vehicle registrations in India slips 30% to 1,52,71,519 units in 2020-21: FADA

Lending a helping hand: India Cares helps 1,500 to 2,000 people in just a month

Lending a helping hand: India Cares helps 1,500 to 2,000 people in just a month

UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit down 45% to Rs 1,774 crore

UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit down 45% to Rs 1,774 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement