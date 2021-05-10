Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 250 points, Nifty above 14,900 on positive global cues Updated : May 10, 2021 09:39:13 IST Rally in metal and banking stocks lifted Nifty above the 14,900 level. Broader markets supported the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 1.07 percent and 0.63 percent, respectively. Published : May 10, 2021 09:39 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply