Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 250 points, Nifty above 14,900 on positive global cues

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Monday following gains in Asian peers amid positive global cues. Rally in metal and banking stocks lifted Nifty above the 14,900 level.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.59 percent, or 289.58 points higher at 49,496.05, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,928.25, up 105.10 points, or 0.71 percent.

Broader markets supported the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 1.07 percent and 0.63 percent, respectively.

All the sectoral indices traded in the green with the Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Private Bank gaining the most in the early morning session.

Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, JSW Steel and IOC were the Nifty50 top gainers, while UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki were the only losers.

Shares of UltraTech Cement fell 2 percent after the company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit declined 45.2 percent to Rs 1,774.13 crore from Rs 3,236.85 crore, while revenue from operations rose 32.72 percent to Rs 14,405.61 crore from Rs 10,854.48 crore, YoY.

Meanwhile, in Asia, stocks rose amid speculation that interest rates will remain low due to receding inflationary pressure, while oil and gas prices jumped after a cyber attack on a US pipeline operator unnerved markets, said a Reuters report.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.35 percent, while US stock futures rose 0.24 percent.