The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday led by broad-based gains, mainly in metals, banks and IT stocks amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 223.5 points, or 0.45 percent higher at 49,885.26, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,875.65, up 56.60 points, or 0.38 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices supported the rally.

All the sectoral indices traded in the green with the Nifty Metal gaining the most followed by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty IT, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Auto.

Shares of Ashok Leyland surged over 2 percent after the company announced it plans to expand its UK-based subsidiary Switch Mobility into India. It will form two subsidiaries called Switch Mobility Automotive and OHM Global Mobility. Switch Mobility Automotive will carry on Ashok Leyland’s EV strategy in India and OHM will focus on providing mobility as a service offering.

Tata Steel, Hindalco, Britannia Industries, HDFC and Wipro were the Nifty50 top gainers, while ONGC, Bajaj Auto and SBI LIfe were the only ones to trade in the red.

On the global front, Asian share markets lagged on Thursday as US stock futures nudged to another record high after the Federal Reserve underlined its commitment to keeping policy super loose even as the economy enjoys a rapid recovery, said a Reuters report.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, and also little changed on the week. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.3 percent and Chinese blue chips 0.1 percent, with trading very subdued.