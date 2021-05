The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday led by gains in metals, banks and financial stocks supported by positive global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.45 percent, or 219.38 points higher at 49,169.14, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,816.85, up 92.05 points, or 0.63 percent.

Broader markets traded higher, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.93 percent and 0.38 percent, respectively.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green led by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto.

SBI Life, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hindalco Industries were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Tata Consumer Products, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid Corporation and ONGC were the top losers.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp gained over a percent after the company’s Q4FY21 standalone net profit rose 39.4 percent to Rs 865 crore from Rs 620.7 crore, while revenue grew 39.2 percent YoY to Rs 8,686 crore led by volume growth of 18.5 percent.

Meanwhile, global stocks headed for their first weekly gain in three amid a surge in commodity prices, while traders braced for a key US jobs report later on Friday that could provide clues on when the Federal Reserve will ease back on monetary stimulus.

MSCI’s benchmark for global equity markets, which tracks stocks in 50 countries, edged up about 0.1 percent, on course for a 0.4 percent gain this week.