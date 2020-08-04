Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 200 points, Nifty near 10,950 on positive global cues; Auto, metals lead Updated : August 04, 2020 09:41 AM IST Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday buoyed by gains in auto, metals and financial stocks amid strong cues from global markets. Broader markets supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 1 percent each. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply