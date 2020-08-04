  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 200 points, Nifty near 10,950 on positive global cues; Auto, metals lead

Updated : August 04, 2020 09:41 AM IST

Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday buoyed by gains in auto, metals and financial stocks amid strong cues from global markets.
Broader markets supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 1 percent each.
Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 200 points, Nifty near 10,950 on positive global cues; Auto, metals lead

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on August 4

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on August 4

Trump signs executive order against hiring H1B visa holders for federal contracts

Trump signs executive order against hiring H1B visa holders for federal contracts

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends over 1% lower, dragged by RIL, financials; UPL top Nifty50 loser

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends over 1% lower, dragged by RIL, financials; UPL top Nifty50 loser

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement