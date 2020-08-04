Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 200 points, Nifty near 10,950 on positive global cues; Auto, metals lead

Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday buoyed by gains in auto, metals and financial stocks amid strong cues from global markets. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.41 percent, or 153.26 points, higher at 37,092.86, while the Nifty50 index opened at 10,946.65, up 55.05 points, or 0.51 percent. Broader markets supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 1 percent each.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green led by Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma

Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment and Maruti Suzuki were the Nifty50 top gainers while PowerGrid Corporation, IndusInd Bank, BPCL, HCL Technologies and GAIL India were the top losers.

Shares of Yes Bank gained 3 percent after Moody's Investors Service upgraded the bank’s long-term foreign-currency issuer rating to B3 from Caa1 after the bank’s equity capital raise of Rs 15,000 crore. The outlook on Yes Bank's ratings has been changed to Stable from Positive.

Jubilant Life Sciences gained over 4 percent after the company announced that its subsidiary, Jubilant Generics, has launched remdesivir for injection under the brand name ‘JUBI-R’ in the Indian market at a price of Rs 4,700 per vial of 100 mg (lyophilized injection).

Globally, Asian shares rose on Tuesday after strong US manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks helped investors look past broader worries about the coronavirus and global economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9 percent, while shares in China nudged up 0.1 percent.