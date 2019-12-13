Market
Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 200 points, Nifty around 12,050; metal stocks rise
Updated : December 13, 2019 09:36 AM IST
At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 277 points higher at 40,859 and the Nifty50 was trading 75 points higher at 12,047.
Tata Motors, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hindalco, and Yes Bank were the top gainers.
Dr Reddy's, Kotak Bank, Zee, and Infosys led the losses.
