The Indian equity benchmark indices opened with strong gains on Monday led by buying across the board amid a positive trend in Asian peers.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.38 percent, or 80.05 points, higher at 47,153.59, while the Nifty50 index opened at 13,815.15, up 65.90 points, or 0.48 percent.

Broader markets supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 1.24percent and 0.77 percent, respectively.

Investor sentiment improved after reports said US President Donald Trump has signed a USD 900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals. It also averts a government shutdown. Trump announced the signing in a statement Sunday night.

All the sectoral indices traded in the green led by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal and Nifty Financial Services.

Tata Motors, Coal India, GAIL India, ONGC and NTPC led gains among Nifty50 constituents, while TCS was the only one to trade in the red.

Biocon stock price fell over 3 percent after the US FDA deferred application for cancer biosimilar of Avastin.

Global shares ticked up on Monday as a source said US President Donald Trump signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package he had until now refused to sign. US S&P futures last traded up 0.4 percent.

Japan's Nikkei inched up 0.4 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 percent, though trade is slow with many markets still closed for holiday.