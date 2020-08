The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday led by gains in IT and financial stocks as investors await the announcement of the monetary policy.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.75 percent, or 283.47 points, higher at 37,946.80, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,185.70, up 84.05 points, or 0.76 percent.

Broader markets also traded higher with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.54 percent and 0.46 percent, respectively.

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee will announce its decision on the policy rate today. The central bank this year has cumulatively slashed 115 basis points and the Street is expecting another 25 bps rate cut in this policy, from 4 percent to 3.75 percent.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green led by Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Media.

Zee Entertainment, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors led the gains among Nifty constituents while Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, Shree Cements and HDFC Life Insurance Company were the top losers.