Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 150 points, Nifty reclaims 10,900 level; Yes Bank up 4%
Updated : August 06, 2019 10:14 AM IST
Benchmark indices edged up after starting the day in red on Tuesday amid value buying in financials and auto stocks
Index heavyweights ICICI Bank, L&T, HDFC, and Axis Bank were the top index contributors in the morning deals.
At 9:50 AM, the BSE Sensex added 192 points at 36,892, while the broader Nifty50 index advanced 55 points at 10,918.
