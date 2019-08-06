Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 150 points, Nifty reclaims 10,900 level; Yes Bank up 4%

Indian shares recouped opening losses and edged higher on Tuesday, led by value buying in beaten-down financial and auto stocks. Heavyweights ICICI Bank, L&T, HDFC and Axis Bank were the top contributors on the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index.

But weak corporate earnings and continued selling by foreign investors in domestic equities capped the gains.

Meanwhile, global stocks extended substantial losses on Tuesday, after Washington designated Beijing a currency manipulator and further rattled fragile investor sentiment in a rapid escalation of the US-China trade war.

At 9:50 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex added 192 points at 36,892, while the broader Nifty50 index advanced 55 points at 10,918.

Indiabulls Housing, Hero MotoCorp, GAIL, IndusInd Bank, and YES Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Zee, TCS, Titan, Wipro, and Kotak Bank led the losses.

All sectoral indices were positive in morning deals. The Nifty Auto index gained the most, up 1.4 percent, followed by banking and financial indices. Nifty Bank, Nifty FIn Services and Nifty Pvt Bank were trading 0.8 percent higher, while Nifty PSU Bank rose 1.3 percent at opening. Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal also rose over 1 percent each.

The near term focus will be on the RBI's monetary policy meeting scheduled to announce outcome on August 7th. The market has already priced in 25 basis point cut in interest rate amid lower core CPI and persistent economic slowdown.