Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 150 points, Nifty above 11,600; Axis Bank, L&T top gainers

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday, led by gains across the board amid a mixed trend in Asian peers.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.39 percent, or 151.01 points, higher at 39,264.48, while the Nifty50 index gained 0.38 percent or 43.70 points to open at 11,602.95.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were up 0.72 percent and 0.90 percent, respectively.

All the sectoral indices traded in the green, led by the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Metals, Nifty Media and Nifty IT.

Axis Bank, L&T, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ICICI Bank and BPCL led the gains among Nifty50 constituents while Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank and Hindalco Industries were the top index losers.

The share price of NMDC surged over 6 percent after the company posted better-than-expected earnings in Q1FY21. The company also approved the demerger of its Nagarnar iron and steel unit.

GMR Infrastructure stock price rose over 4 percent after the company announced a strategic restructuring of Group companies, which involves vertical split demerger of the non-airport businesses (energy, EPC, urban infrastructure, etc.) into GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL).

In the global markets, longer-dated Treasury yields and the dollar rose in Asia on Friday after the US Federal Reserve shifted its policy framework to place more emphasis on boosting economic growth and less on worries about letting inflation run too high, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced between gains and losses in choppy trade.