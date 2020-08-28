  • SENSEX
Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 150 points, Nifty above 11,600; Axis Bank, L&T top gainers

Updated : August 28, 2020 09:52 AM IST

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were up 0.72 percent and 0.90 percent, respectively.
All the sectoral indices traded in the green, led by the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Metals, Nifty Media and Nifty IT.
