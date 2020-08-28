Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 150 points, Nifty above 11,600; Axis Bank, L&T top gainers Updated : August 28, 2020 09:52 AM IST Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were up 0.72 percent and 0.90 percent, respectively. All the sectoral indices traded in the green, led by the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Metals, Nifty Media and Nifty IT. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply