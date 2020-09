The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Monday led by buying in metal and banking stocks amid positive momentum in Asian peers.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.51 percent, or 195.23 points, higher at 38,176.86, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,288.60, up 61.05 points, or 0.54 percent.

Broader markets gained with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 1.06 percent and 0.67 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty rallied over 1 percent each followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty IT.

Hindalco Industries, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp and UltraTech Cement led the gains among Nifty50 constituents while ICICI Bank, PowerGrid Corporation, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies and Dr Reddy's Labs were the top index losers.

Shares of Shalby jumped over 5 percent after the company’s board approved to reduce promoters' shareholding in the company to 75 percent from 79.45 percent.

Globally, Asian markets largely opened higher on Tuesday, building on newfound momentum after bargain hunters helped a recovery in US markets in the wake of last week's selloff, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.39 percent to 555.01.