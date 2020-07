The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday following gains in Asian peers after the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged near zero while the dollar fell to a two-year low. All Federal Reserve members voted to leave the target range for short-term rates between 0 percent and 0.25 percent, where it has been since March 15.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.50 percent or 191.70 points higher at 38,262.83, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,254.30, up 51.45 points, or 0.46 percent.

On the domestic front, the government has issued its latest 'Unlock 3' guidelines aimed at continuing some restrictions on people's movement while easing curbs on others.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were up 0.65 percent and 0.56 percent, respectively.

Barring Nifty Media, all other sectoral indices were trading in the green led by Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Financial Services.

Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel and Bharti Infratel were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Mahindra & Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the only ones to trade in the red.

Bharti Airtel shares gained 2 percent after the company’s ARPU increased 2 percent QoQ to Rs 157. However, the company's net loss in Q1FY21 widened to Rs 15,933.1 crore from Rs 5,237 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue rose 0.9 percent to Rs 23,939 crore from Rs 23,722.7 crore, QoQ. The company made a provision of Rs 10,744 crore for AGR dues.

Shares of TVS Motor Company fell over 2 percent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 139.1 crore in Q1FY21 versus a profit of Rs 142.3 crore in Q1FY20. Revenue plunged 67.96 percent to Rs 1,431.7 crore from Rs 4,468.6 crore, YoY.