The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday led by buying across the board amid a positive trend in the global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.38 percent, or 148.04 points, higher at 38,904.67, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,487.20, up 47.15 points, or 0.41 percent.

Broader markets Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were up 1.01 percent and 0.78 percent, respectively.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green with the Nifty IT index witnessing the most gains followed by Nifty Pharma, Nifty PSU Banks and Nifty Financial Services.

Grasim Industries, Titan Company, TCS, ICICI Bank and Wipro led the gains among Nifty50 constituents while Bharti Airtel, Shree Cement, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Infratel were the top index losers.

Globally, Asian equities extended gains on Tuesday and the dollar slipped, with investor sentiment supported by Chinese data and optimism about COVID-19 vaccines, Reuters reported.

Chinese blue chips added 0.4 percent, buoyed by data showing China's industrial output rose 5.6 percent in August from a year ago, expanding for a fifth straight month. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.3 percent, for a fourth straight day of gains.