The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday following upbeat Asian peers amid strong global cues. However, the market remained volatile and selling was witnessed at higher levels.

The Sensex opened 150.21 points or 0.44 percent higher at 34,520.79, while the Nifty50 index opened at 10,181.15, up 13.70 points or 0.13 percent.

Broader indices Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gained 0.66 percent and 0.60 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG traded with gains while selling was witnessed in Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Realty and Nifty Media.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank led gains among Nifty constituents while GAIL India, Bharti Infratel, IOCL, Eicher Motors and Wipro were the top index losers.

Shares of Titan Company gained 2 percent in the early trade after the company’s standalone net profit in Q4FY20 rose to Rs 357 as against Rs 294.6 crore, YoY.

Chalet Hotels rallied over 5 percent after the company reported a profit of Rs 42.77 crore in Q4FY20 versus Rs 13.3 crore and revenue at Rs 227.35 crore versus Rs 269.86 crore, YoY.

Globally, Asian stocks rallied for their ninth straight day and oil prices jumped as the lifting of coronavirus lockdowns in many countries fed investor hopes of a relatively quick global economic recovery.