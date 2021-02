The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday led by gains in metals, IT and energy stocks amid positive global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.26 percent, or 135.46 points higher at 51,484.23, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,164.15, up 48.35 points, or 0.32 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices traded higher.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty IT, Nifty Metal, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty gained while Nifty Pharma, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Auto traded in the red in the early morning session.

BPCL, IOC, Wipro, Infosys and ONGC were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI, Shree Cement and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the top index losers.

Shares of BPCL gained over 3 percent after the company’s net profit in Q3FY21 rose 23.6 percent to Rs 2,778 crore from Rs 2,248 crore, while revenue increased 33.1 percent to Rs 66,731.5 crore from Rs 50,146.4 crore, QoQ.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday after a record-setting day on Wall Street, while Bitcoin paused for breath after an overnight endorsement from Tesla Inc sent the cryptocurrency up 20 percent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.32 percent at 721.53 after climbing as high as 730.16 late last month.