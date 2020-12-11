Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 100 points, Nifty above 13,500; ONGC jumps over 5% Updated : December 11, 2020 09:37 AM IST Broader markets outperformed the frontline indices with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.99 percent and 0.83 percent, respectively. All the sectoral indices were trading in the green led by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Media. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.