Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 100 points, Nifty above 13,500; ONGC jumps over 5%

Updated : December 11, 2020 09:37 AM IST

Broader markets outperformed the frontline indices with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.99 percent and 0.83 percent, respectively.
All the sectoral indices were trading in the green led by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Media.
Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 100 points, Nifty above 13,500; ONGC jumps over 5%

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Gayatri Projects shares hit 5% upper circuit on winning orders worth Rs 1,300 cr

Gayatri Projects shares hit 5% upper circuit on winning orders worth Rs 1,300 cr

October IIP seen at 1.95%; core industry in negative terrain

October IIP seen at 1.95%; core industry in negative terrain

US budget deficit up 25.1% in first 2 months of budget year

US budget deficit up 25.1% in first 2 months of budget year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement