The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday following gains in Asian peers as sustained hopes over coronavirus vaccine further improved sentiment and Q2 GDP data reflected a recovery in the economy.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.65 percent, or 286.11 points, higher at 44,435.83, while the Nifty50 index opened at 13,062.20, up 93.25 points, or 0.72 percent.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining 0.82 percent and 0.68 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty gained over 1 percent followed by Nifty Auto and Nifty IT. Trading in the red were Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Private Bank.

Shree Cements, GAIL India, Hindalco Industries, Divi's Laboratories and UltraTech Cement were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Nestle India, Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top index losers.

Bajaj Auto shares gained over 1 percent after the company reported a 5 percent rise in November sales at 4,22,240 units as against 4,03,223 units, YoY. Two-wheeler sales jumped 12 percent YoY.

Unichem Laboratories stock price rallied over 4 percent after the company received USFDA approval for Atenolol & Chlorthalidone tablets, a generic version of TENORETIC, used to treat hypertension and lower blood pressure.

Globally, Asian share markets opened slightly higher on Tuesday buoyed by the prospect of a COVID-19 vaccine, reversing the previous day's dips as investors took profits at the end of a record-breaking month.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.26 percent on Tuesday after closing the month 9 percent higher, the best November since 2001. Japan's Nikkei and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 were each 0.9 percent higher, while South Korea was up 1.4 percent.