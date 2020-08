The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday led by gains in metal, banking and pharma stocks amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.32 percent, or 122.45 points, higher at 38,432.94, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,353.30, up 52.85 points, or 0.47 percent.

Broader markets supported the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining 0.7 percent each.

Buying was witnessed across sectors with the Nifty Metal index rising the most followed by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Media, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty FMCG.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, TCS, ZEEL, L&T and HDFC Ltd led the gains among Nifty50 constituents while Eicher Motors, HDFC Life Insurance Company, PowerGrid Corporation, HCL Technologies and Ultratech Cement were the top index losers.

Globally, Asian shares fell on Friday after lackluster Chinese economic data and worries about a delay in US fiscal stimulus discouraged some investors from taking on risk, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.24 percent, although shares in Japan rose 0.07 percent.