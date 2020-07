Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday led by buying across sectors and a positive trend in Asian peers amid strong global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 181.68 points or 0.51 percent higher at 36,025.38, while the Nifty50 index opened at 10,614.95, up 63.25 points or 0.60 percent.

Broader markets supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up more than 0.6 percent each.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green led by Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metal, Nifty IT and Nifty Private Bank.

Axis Bank, BPCL, UPL, ONGC and HCL Technologies led the gains among Nifty50 constituents while Maruti Suzuki and Vedanta were the only ones to trade in the red.

Reliance Industries gained over 1 percent after the company announced that Intel will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore for 0.39 percent stake in its digital arm Jio Platforms. The Intel deal values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 117,588.45 crore from leading global investors.

Shares of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rallied more than 2 after it announced that global investment firm KKR will acquire 54 percent stake in the company for up to Rs 3,109 crore in various tranches. KKR will acquire its stake from the founding Mody family at a price of Rs 745 per share and make an open offer for an additional 26 percent of the company.

Meanwhile, in Asia, shares rallied to a four-month high on Friday on robust US payrolls data and a brisk pickup in Chinese service sector activity but a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States kept a lid on further risk-taking, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 percent, reaching their highest level since late February, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4 percent.