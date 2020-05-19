Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 400 points, Nifty above 8,900 as banks, auto stocks lead Updated : May 19, 2020 09:47 AM IST Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services gained the most followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty Media, Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal. Bharti Airtel, HDFC, ONGC, JSW Steel and Zee Entertainment led gains among Nifty50 constituents. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365