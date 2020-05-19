  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Opening Bell: Sensex gains 400 points, Nifty above 8,900 as banks, auto stocks lead

Updated : May 19, 2020 09:47 AM IST

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services gained the most followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty Media, Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal.
Bharti Airtel, HDFC, ONGC, JSW Steel and Zee Entertainment led gains among Nifty50 constituents.
Opening Bell: Sensex gains 400 points, Nifty above 8,900 as banks, auto stocks lead

You May Also Like

Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 1,030 crore via NCDs

Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 1,030 crore via NCDs

General Atlantic to invest Rs 6,598.38 crore for 1.34% stake in Jio Platforms

General Atlantic to invest Rs 6,598.38 crore for 1.34% stake in Jio Platforms

Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars in past few days; 1,350 showrooms operational

Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars in past few days; 1,350 showrooms operational

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement