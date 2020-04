The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Monday led by gains in private banks, financials and IT stocks. The Sensex opened 467.47 points or 1.48 percent higher at 32,056.19, while the Nifty50 index opened at 9,390.20, up 123.45 points or 1.33 percent.

Broader indices also supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes up 0.8 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index gained the most followed by Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Realty while Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto and Nifty Media were trading with losses.

HDFC Bank, Infosys, BPCL, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HCL Technologies were the Nifty50 top gainers, while PowerGrid Corporation of India, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, Bharti Infratel and GAIL India traded in the red.

Meanwhile, caution gripped Asian share markets on Monday on expectations a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data will drive home the damage done by the global virus lockdown, while a glut of supply sent US crude spiralling to 20-year lows.

