Market
Opening Bell: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty above 11,100 level on FPI surcharge rollback hopes
Updated : August 09, 2019 09:39 AM IST
At 9:20 AM, the Sensex was trading 230 points higher at 37,557 while the broader Nifty50 index added 70 points at 11,103.
YES Bank, UltraTech Cement, Indiabulls Housing, IndusInd Bank, and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
All sectoral indices were trading in green at opening trade.
