#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Opening Bell: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty above 11,100 level on FPI surcharge rollback hopes

Updated : August 09, 2019 09:39 AM IST

At 9:20 AM, the Sensex was trading 230 points higher at 37,557 while the broader Nifty50 index added 70 points at 11,103.
YES Bank, UltraTech Cement, Indiabulls Housing, IndusInd Bank, and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
All sectoral indices were trading in green at opening trade.
Opening Bell: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty above 11,100 level on FPI surcharge rollback hopes
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

NBCC shares plunge 13% after reporting disappointing quarterly results

NBCC shares plunge 13% after reporting disappointing quarterly results

Opening Bell: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty above 11,100 level on FPI surcharge rollback hopes

Opening Bell: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty above 11,100 level on FPI surcharge rollback hopes

GAIL Q1 Earnings Preview: Here's what to expect

GAIL Q1 Earnings Preview: Here's what to expect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV