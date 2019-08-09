Opening Bell: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty above 11,100 level on FPI surcharge rollback hopes

Indian shares opened in the green on Friday, tracking gains in Asian shares, amid reports the government is likely to roll-back recently imposed surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the proposal to raise the minimum public shareholding in companies to 35 percent from 25 percent in a budget speech last month.

Foreign investors have been urging the government to reconsider its decision, arguing the move will hit the competitiveness ofÂ Indian capital markets.

At 9:20 AM, the Sensex was trading 230 points higher at 37,557 while the broader Nifty50 index added 70 points at 11,103.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices advanced 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

YES Bank, UltraTech Cement, Indiabulls Housing, IndusInd Bank, and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while M&M, NTPC, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra were trading in the red.

All sectoral indices were trading in the green during the opening trade. The Nifty Realty index gained the most, up 0.8 percent, followed by banking and financial indices.

UltraTech Cement rose 3 percent after it reported an increase of 91 percent in its net profit in Q1 at 1,208.03 crore.

Globally, Asian shares caught the tail of a Wall Street rally on Friday, helped by Chinaâ€™s better-than-expected export figures but fresh concerns about Sino-U.S. trade ties are likely to limit gains in the region.

MSCIâ€™s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 percent but was on track to lose 2.3 percent for the week. Japan's Nikkei average advanced 0.6 percent, while Australian stocks stood flat and South Korean stocks gained 1 percent.