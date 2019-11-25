Market
Opening Bell: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty around 11,950; metal stocks rise
Updated : November 25, 2019 09:32 AM IST
At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 125 points higher at 40,481, while the Nifty50 index added 33 points at 11,948.
Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel, Infosys, JSW Steel, and Titan were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index.
The media index surged with all stock constituents trading in green. JSPL, JSW Steel, SAIL, Tata Steel and NALCO were up between 1.8 and 4.5 percent.
