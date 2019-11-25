Opening Bell: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty around 11,950; metal stocks rise

Indian shares opened higher on Monday tracking positive global cues. Global markets are surging on the back of optimistic comments on the trade deal between the United States and China would support the domestic indices.

At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 125 points higher at 40,481, while the Nifty50 index added 33 points at 11,948. Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices also rose 0.3 percent each, in-line with benchmark indices.

Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel, Infosys, JSW Steel, and Titan were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Zee, ONGC, BPCL, Tata Motors, and Asian Paints led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except Nifty Media, were trading in green. Nifty Realty rose the most, up 2 percent, followed by Nifty Metal, which rose 1.8 percent in opening deals. Nifty Pharma rose 0.5 percent, while Nifty IT gained 0.2 percent. All banking and financial indices were also in green. However, Nifty Media fell 0.7 percent, dragged by Zee, which lost 3 percent in opening trade.

The metal index surged with all stock constituents trading in green. JSPL, JSW Steel, SAIL, Tata Steel and NALCO were up between 1.8 and 4.5 percent.

Globally, shares in Asia traded higher after the US and China made positive comments on the trade deal. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.79 percent in early trade, with shares of index heavyweights Fast Retailing, Softbank Group, and Fanuc all seeing gains. South Korea’s Kospi also gained 0.93 percent. Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.27 percent higher.