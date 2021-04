The Indian equity benchmark indices opened sharply lower on Monday as the sustained increase in coronavirus cases in the country raised concerns over economic recovery.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 1.28 percent, or 634.67 points lower at 48,956.65, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,644.65, down 190.20 points, or 1.28 percent.

Broader markets plunged with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices down 3 percent each.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank declined the most, over 5 percent, followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Private Bank, falling over 3 percent each in the early morning session. Pharma index was the only to trade with minor gains.

On the Nifty50, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Adani Ports & SEZ and Tata Motors were the top losers, while Infosys, Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the only gainers.

Shares of information technology services major Infosys gained over 2 percent after the company said it will consider the proposal for the buyback of equity shares on April 14.

Meanwhile, in Asia, shares faltered on Monday as investors wait to see if US earnings can justify sky-high valuations, while bond markets could be tested by what should be very strong readings for US inflation and retail sales this week, said a Reuters report.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.6 percent in slow trade. Tokyo’s Nikkei edged down 0.5 percent, while South Korean stocks were near flat. Chinese blue chips eased 0.9 percent ahead of a rush of economic figures from the country.